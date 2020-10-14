Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.9% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

