Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

