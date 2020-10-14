Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Trimmed by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.76.

LULU stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $354.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.16. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

