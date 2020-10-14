Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink, Inc. is a telecommunications company that provides broadband, voice and wireless services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It also offers entertainment services under the CenturyLink, Prism TV and DIRECTV brands. In addition, the company provides data, voice and managed services to business, government and wholesale customers in local, national and select international markets through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers. CenturyLink, Inc., formerly known as CenturyTel, Inc., is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana. “

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NYSE LUMN opened at $9.88 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,735,000 after buying an additional 127,508 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after buying an additional 2,026,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after buying an additional 266,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.