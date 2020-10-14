Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of LXFR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $364.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

