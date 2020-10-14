MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $106,823.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 146.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

