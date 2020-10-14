Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of MTLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

