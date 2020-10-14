Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of MTLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit