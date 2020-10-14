McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 16.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

MCD opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

