McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

