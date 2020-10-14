McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $248.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McDonald's traded as high as $229.41 and last traded at $229.41, with a volume of 28779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

