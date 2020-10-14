McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $75.52 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $352.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

