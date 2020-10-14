McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $192.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.