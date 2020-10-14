McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 138.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,320,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $233.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

