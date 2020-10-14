Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,084.69.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,269.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,097.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $917.15. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,280.44.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.