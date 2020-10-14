Methode Electronics Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MEI stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

