Methode Electronics Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MEI stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Dividend History for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit