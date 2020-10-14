Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 123.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,035. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

