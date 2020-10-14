MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $424.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.99 and a 200-day moving average of $330.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $424.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total value of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

