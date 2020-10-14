MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 822.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.90. 454,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.