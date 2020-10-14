MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,705 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.23. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,528. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

