MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.74. 9,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,346. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $117.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,569 shares of company stock worth $15,402,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

