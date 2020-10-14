MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,903 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.82. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.26 and its 200-day moving average is $268.42. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

