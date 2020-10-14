MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,397. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

