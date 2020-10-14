MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,271,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

