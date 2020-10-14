MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 3.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,872,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. 3,354,105 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.