MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.39 Million in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,616,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,375 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.68. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

