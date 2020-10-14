MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.41. 17,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.