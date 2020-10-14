MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.