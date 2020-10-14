MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,251 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

