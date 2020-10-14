MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,362 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,362 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 7.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 560,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,316,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

