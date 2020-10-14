Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 142,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

