Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.84. 79,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit