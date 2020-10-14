Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.84. 79,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

