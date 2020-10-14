Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.90 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

