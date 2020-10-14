Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 113,581 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 275.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,034.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 189,894 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.