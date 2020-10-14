Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 153,048 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,048 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.