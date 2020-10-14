Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 389,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 133,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877,848. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

