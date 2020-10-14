Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $44.07 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5,777.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.28. 291,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,426,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average is $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

