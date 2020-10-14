Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $51.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. 7,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

