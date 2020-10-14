Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $71.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 8.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $71,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,256. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

