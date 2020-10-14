Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 39,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,696. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

