Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$31.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,269. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

