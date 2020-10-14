Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 117,535 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,535 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 85,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,498. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

