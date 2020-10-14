Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,062. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.