Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 501 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. 102,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,031,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

