Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.84

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to enhance the management of their money under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

