Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $1,210,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $23,343,949 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.19. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $322.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

