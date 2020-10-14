Morgan Stanley Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $91.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

SBUX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

