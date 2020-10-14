Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.95

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.95 and last traded at $184.64, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.40.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,092,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,799,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,947,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $379,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $11,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

