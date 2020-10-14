Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 274,628 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 10.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 219,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,316,234. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

