Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,281. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

