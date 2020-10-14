Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

